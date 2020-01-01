Buhari restates commitment to leave office in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will leave office in 2023.

Okay.ng understands that the president made this promise in a letter to Nigerians in celebration of the New Year of 2020.

Buhari said his intention not to contest the 2023 presidential elections but determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy.

“I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.

“I understand very well the frustrations our system has in the past triggered. I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections.

“But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” he said.

President Buhari had on January 1st, 2020, delivered a letter to Nigerians on national issues and also his achievements since he assumed office in 2015.