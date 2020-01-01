Bauchi State okays N30,000 as new minimum wage

The Bauchi State Government has approved the payment of N30,000 as new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Mohammed Baba, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this in a statement to Okay.ng on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the approval is with ‘immediate effect’.

“The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammad, has received the report of the committee of the state Joint Public Service Council on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) as set by the Federal Government.

“Government has accordingly approved the payment of the thirty thousand naira as minimum wage for employees in the state with effect from 1st January, 2020,” the statement read.