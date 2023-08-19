News

Buhari Reacts to Killing of Troops in Niger

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Ex-President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

According to the  Defence Headquarters, 36 officers were killed in both ambush attacks and an evacuation helicopter crash.

Buhari, in a statement on Saturday and signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also sent his condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the tragedy.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, @officialABAT, the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former President said.

