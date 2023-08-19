Lagos State Government Declares Work-Free Day for Isese Celebration

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday, August 21, as a work-free day for all public servants in the state.

The decision comes in honor of the upcoming 2023 Isese Day celebration, scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20.

The declaration was made through a circular dated August 18, a copy of which was obtained by The PUNCH on Saturday.

The circular, signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, highlights the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to support traditional institutions and promote the state’s cultural heritage.

The circular stated, “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a work-free day for public servants in the state.

“Work will, therefore, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”