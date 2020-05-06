Buhari reacts to Emir of Daura’s sudden illness

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the sudden illness of Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar.

Okay.ng understands that the monarch is currently admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, sent his goodwill and prayers to his hometown’s monarch.

According to the statement, President Buhari said “he received the news of the Emir’s sudden illness with concern and expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the monarch.

“I join the Daura Emirate and the entire people of Katsina State in praying for the recovery of our humble and dedicated Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.”

The President also expressed satisfaction with the reported progress and recovery of the Emir since his hospitalization.