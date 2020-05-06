News

Buhari reacts to Emir of Daura’s sudden illness

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter May 6, 2020
Less than a minute
President Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar
President Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the sudden illness of Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar.

Okay.ng understands that the monarch is currently admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, sent his goodwill and prayers to his hometown’s monarch.

According to the statement, President Buhari said “he received the news of the Emir’s sudden illness with concern and expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the monarch.

“I join the Daura Emirate and the entire people of Katsina State in praying for the recovery of our humble and dedicated Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.”

The President also expressed satisfaction with the reported progress and recovery of the Emir since his hospitalization.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,792,356
+67,838
Deaths
262,376
+4,349
Recovered
1,277,647
Active
2,251,739
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close