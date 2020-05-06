COVID-19: Nigeria extends ban on local, international flights by another four weeks

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the ban imposed on local and international flights by four weeks.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, made this announcement at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the SGF, the federal government decided to extend the flight ban by four weeks after due consultation.

He said: “We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks.”

Mustapha also appealed to Nigerians to comply with the guidelines of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He also acknowledged challenges the people have been facing at banks, saying efforts were being made to address the situation.

Mustapha said: “As we continue to push the frontiers of risk communication, I wish to appeal to all Nigerians to be vigilant and desist from taking undue risks.

“The PTF recognises the challenges earlier encountered at the bank. We however assure you that the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as the Bankers’ Committee have put in place strategies that would reduce such re-occurrence.

“I, therefore plead with Nigerians to be patient and schedule their physical appearances at banks. On the other hand, I wish to repeat my call to the Banks to also quickly address issues related to difficulty with using their on-line platforms, especially re-validating expired ATM cards amongst others.”