Buhari reacts to ambush on Zulum’s convoy in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Okay.ng recalls that the ambush by Boko Haram insurgents claimed the lives of 11 security operatives and some operatives of a civilian joint task force.

Buhari, in a statement on Saturday issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the attack as an orchestrated sabotage against the long-planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

The statement read: “President Buhari notes, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.

“The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.”

President Buhari also urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to secure routes within the state.

“The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

“He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families,” the statement read.