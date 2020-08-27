Buhari presides over Council of State Meeting in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is at the moment presiding over a meeting of the Council of State.

The meeting is holding virtually.

Those joining Buhari at the meeting include former President Goodluck Jonathan; Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.).

The meeting, which started at 11 am, also has the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, physically present.

The Council of State comprises of the President, who is the Chairman; the Vice-President, who is the Deputy Chairman; all former Presidents of the Federation and all former Heads of the Government of the Federation; all former Chief Justices of Nigeria; the President of the Senate; the Speaker of the House of Representatives; all the Governors of the states of the Federation; and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

More details later…