Mali coup leaders releases ousted president Ibrahim Keita

Mali’s new military rulers said that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had been detained since the country’s coup on August 18, had been freed.

The junta, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), said on Facebook it was “informing public and international opinion that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been released and is currently in his residence”.

Keita’s release was been a key demand of Mali’s neighbours and international organisations, including the African Union and European Union.

Source
AFP
