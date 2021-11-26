Buhari orders security agencies to intensify patrol on Abuja-Kaduna highway

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to improve surveillance on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this disclosure to State House reporters after the national security council (NSC) meeting presided over by Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Aregbesola, the president has ordered increased patrol by security agencies on the highway.

He said: “The president said that we are not yet where we should be; that Nigerians deserve to live in peace and that until we achieve that, we will not rest.

“The police and other security agencies have been mobilised to intensify surveillance, patrol in pursuit of the criminals. And it’s not only about Abuja-Kaduna. Yes, Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciated the fact that we are in the season of festivity.

“So, all agencies committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance and minimise, if not eliminate totally, any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.

“The police, as I said, is the lead agency on internal security. So, whatever I’ve said about maintenance of law and order will start with the police and then extend to all the other security agencies, certainly.”

Okay.ng understands that this is coming following the recent abductions and killing of travellers plying the route.