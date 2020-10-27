Buhari nominates Mahmood Yakubu for second term as INEC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mahmood Yakubu for second term as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was announced in a statement issued by Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Buhari in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” he said.

Prof Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.