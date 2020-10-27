Bartomeu announces resignation as Barcelona president

Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday, along with his board of directors.

Bartomeu announced this announced his departure in a press conference later on Tuesday evening.

The club also made this known via its Twitter handle.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

He said: “I appear to announce my resignation and that of my board of directors.

“It is a thoughtful, calm decision I have taken in consultation with my colleagues.

“After the elimination in the Champions League it would have been easy to resign. We couldn’t leave the club in the hands of a manager.

“We have been disrespected. They have insulted and threatened me, my family and the other board members.

“It has been an honour to serve my club. Today we resign without having completed economic measures in progress, I hope that in the next few days the salary adjustment can be closed. If it’s not done, there will be serious consequences for the future of the club.

“I recognise that rebuilding the team should have been done a year ago.

“I hope that time will highlight the assets of the last ten years, such as the 22 titles won by the football team.”