Buhari: Nigerians know we have done our best on Insecurity, Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians know that his government has done its best in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The president said this while speaking to reporters after observing the Eid El-Kabir prayers at the State House in Abuja.

According to Buhari, his administration inherited the insecurity challenges.

He said: “I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country and what we inherited when we came in 2015 was Boko Haram in the north-east and the militancy in the south-south… Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in the north-west and north-central is very disturbing indeed but I believe the military, the police, and other law enforcement agencies from the report I am getting, I think they could do much better.

“They could do much better, but we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”