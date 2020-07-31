Osimhen completes move to Napoli from Lille

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has completed his move to Serie A club, Napoli from French club, Lille.

Napoli welcomed Osimhen to the club on Friday via its Twitter handle.

“Welcome to Napoli, Victor,” it tweeted.

Lille also confirmed Osimhen’s move to Napoli, wishing him all the best in his new team.

“We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to @victorosimhen9 and wish this Super Eagle the very best of #LOSC luck in his new adventure with @en_sscnapoli. Get ready, #SerieA,” it tweeted.

Reacting to the move, the Nigerian said: “Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey, thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli #forzanapolisempre.”

Osimhen reportedly joined the Italian side for an African record fee of €81m.