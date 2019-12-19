Buhari mourns late Imo Senator, Uwajumogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the demise of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District.

Uwajumogu passed away on Wednesday after slumping while using the toilet in his apartment in Abuja.

Buhari, commiserating with the family of the late distinguished senator, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and the government and people of Imo State on the tragic transition, prays for divine comfort for all who mourn.

The President in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, avers that as a politician and community leader, Sen. Uwajumogu dedicated his life to service, which eminently earned him the trust of the people of Okigwe zone in Imo State, who elected him to represent them first, in the State House of Assembly, where he served as Speaker, and later, in the Senate.

He notes that from the torrent of tributes that have greeted his unfortunate demise, it is clear that Sen. Uwajumogu served his constituency and fatherland well.

Buhari prays God to grant rest to the soul of the senator.