Buhari meets Sultan-led NSCIA behind closed doors (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday afternoon met with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Also attending the meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, are the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar; Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Interior, Information and Culture, Mohammed Bello, Rauf Aregbesola and Lai Mohammed respectively, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mongunu (rtd), and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Details of the meeting have not been made known as of the time of filing this report.