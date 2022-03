Buhari congratulates, welcomes new APC leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that emerged at the just concluded convention in Abuja, saying that the unity of members put on display puts the party on a firmer footing for victory in next year, 2023, general elections.

The President who returned to the convention ground at the Eagle Square, Sunday morning, along with the Vice President and the Senate President to witness and celebrate the inauguration of the elected party executives, remarked that the smooth conduct of the election raises the prospect of a mouth-watering APC victory next year.

“The APC Convention hosted this weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections next year. It is a victory over naysayers who believed the party was divided but are now disappointed,” President Buhari was quoted to have said in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Mr Garba, the success of the convention is a victory for the President who has ensured unity across all party positions, as well as a victory for Nigerians and the electorates who can now be assured of a smooth succession to new leadership in 2023.

He also pointed out that the convention debunked “fake news” of division in the party “when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, and indeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders – incoming and outgoing – was evident for all to see”.

“Of course, the blame for this mindset ought rightly to go to the opposition who in all these years had done the work to only divide the country, leading to all manner of separatist agitations. But this is not the wish, nor is it in the character of the citizens, as was clear for everyone to see at the Eagle Square.

“When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but take to the newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations. That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another. Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?

“What the scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways. Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute. It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office”.

With the national convention now out of the way, the stage is now set for the APC primaries later in the year when the party’s new flag bearers will emerge.

Mr Garba is confident that the APC offers a track record of success and leadership, while the opposition has only decades of failure and complicity in response.