News

Buhari condoles with Yahaya Bello over death of mother

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 15, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the passing of his mum, Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello, 101.

Buhari’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

Hauwau Oziohu Bello
Hauwau Oziohu Bello

He prayed that God almighty will comfort her family and loved ones.

The President urged the governor, family members and all associates of Hajiya Bello to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch, and her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in fear of God while promoting strong moral values in her community.

President Buhari believed the legacies of generosity, kindness, and virtue that Hajiya Bello lived by, and consistently advocated will always be remembered.

The President urged the family and all citizens of Kogi State to immortalize the matriarch by promoting her values, praying that God will grant her soul peaceful rest.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close