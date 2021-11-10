Buhari celebrates Mamman Daura at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his nephew and close associate, Malam Mamman Daura, as he marks his 82nd birthday on November 10.

Buhari in his message contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said no one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, describing him “as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. Stay well and do the maximum for the country. God bless you with long and healthy life.”