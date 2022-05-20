Buhari appoints Semiu Adeniran as new Statistician-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the appointment followed the death of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, on April 13.

“Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics,“ the statement reads.

“He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience, garnered from various local and international institutions.

“Until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”