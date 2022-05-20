NRC announces postponement of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced an indefinite postponement of the resumption date of its Abuja-Kaduna train services.

Okay.ng recalls that the corporation had earlier said services on the corridor would resume on May 23, 2020.

According to NRC’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, in a statement on Friday, a new date would be announced soonest.

“Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022 on the above caption, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna,” the statement reads.

Mahmood also assured the distraught families that it was working hard to secure the victims’ release.