Buhari appoints Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at AfDB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement, said Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President before the appointment.

Shehu added that Dr Oyetunde, who was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.

He said Dr Oyetunde is taking over from Dr Bright Okogu whose tenure will come to an end at the bank on 15th May 2021 having served as a two-time Executive Director.

He said the position of the Executive Director in AfDB is strategic as it affords Nigeria the opportunity to be at the forefront when key policy decisions are taken regarding the African region.

The statement read: “Dr Oyetunde, a Fiscal/Development expert, is a PhD graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“He is equally a legal practitioner qualified in Nigeria, England and Wales.

“He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

“The Fiscal/Development expert worked in the Federal Ministry of Finance from 2008 to 2011, providing technical support in macroeconomic/fiscal policy, taxation and other aspects of public financial management.

“He has got high-level experience with development finance institutions.”