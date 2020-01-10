Buhari appoints new CAC registrar-general

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Garba Abubakar as the new Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Okay.ng understands that Abubakar’s appointment is with effect from 7th January, 2020 for an initial period of four years.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, announced the appointment in a letter handed to the new Registrar-General, in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister added that the president has also approved the reconstitution of the new board of the commission, naming Ademola Seriki as the Board Chairman.

According to a statement from the ministry, Adebayo disclosed that the reconstitution of the board had put to rest the lingering leadership tussle facing the commission.

He urged all directors and members of staff of the commission to give the new Registrar-General their maximum support and co-operation so as to achieve the mandate of ease of doing business.