Buhari appoints Karebo Samson as new acting controller-general of federal fire service

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed DCG Karebo Samson as the new Acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, SF Ugo Huan

According to the PRO, the Acting CG, DCG Karebo Samson in his address thanked President Buhari for the opportunity to serve while recognising the forthrightness of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who ensured his emergency as the Acting Controller General.

Acting CG Karebo promised to ensure that men of the operational department are motivated to be at their best in the discharge of their duty.

He called on officers and men to maintain a high level of discipline and assured them that he will carry everyone along to move the service forward.

The outgoing Controller General, Dr. Liman Ibrahim in his remark, also thanked the Nigerian President for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He stated that the current administration of President Buhari has lifted the Fire Service from a bad state to a world-class standard.

Dr. Liman appreciated officers and men of the Service while calling on them to give the Acting CG maximum support to succeed.

The retired CG also admonished the Acting CG to work to accomplish some of the ongoing projects while assuring him of his support anytime he is called upon.