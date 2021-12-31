2021: Lai Mohammed lists Buhari’s achievements as the year ends

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has presented the 2021 scorecard of President Buhari’s achievements.

Mohammed in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday listed 100 achievements of the Buhari administration, which included the fight against insecurity, boosting the economy and providing infrastructure.

According to the minister, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic along with security and economic challenges, the government recorded tremendous achievements in many sectors in 2021.

Here are achievements as presented by Mohammed;