Bournemouth sack Manager, Scott Parker

English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have sacked their head coach Scott Parker after Matchday Four.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday morning on its official website stating that Parker will be replaced in the interim by former Bournemouth midfielder, Gary O’Neil.

Okay.ng has learned that Parker becomes the first manager to get the axed in the 2022/2023 season after losing his last three games of the season at the helm. This is also the first time since 2004 a Premier League Manager will be sacked in August.

The statement which quotes club owner, Maxim Demin, reads, “AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

“Maxim Demin said: ‘I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“’However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.’

“Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick,” the statement concluded.

Parker’s sacking comes after Bournemouth’s 9-nil thumping against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, having won only the first game of the season against Aston Villa and a Carabao Cup second-round fixture against Norwich on penalties.

The former Fulham captain and coach led The Cherries to promotion to the Premier League after finishing behind his former club in the Championship.