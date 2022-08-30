Kano govt to demolish buildings on waterways over flooding

The Kano government has constituted a technical committee to expeditiously look into the prevailing flooding occasioned by the intermittent heavy downpour recorded in the state.

Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

He said the government was worried about the floods that wreaked havoc on the metropolitan areas.

Mr Garba said the committee was saddled with studying the dilapidated metropolitan roads, drainage systems and culverts to rehabilitate or reconstruct new ones where possible.

He pointed out that the committee would also find structures built on waterways that often blocked the free flow of water, causing flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserated with the victims. He called on the residents to bear with the government to address the situation.