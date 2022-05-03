BOTY Nigeria Takeaways: Why we need more dance sponsored contests

Victory is still in the air for Winners of the just concluded Globacom dance contest: Battle of the Year Nigeria. An intense competition that chronicled the journey of talented Nigerians over a span of three months. Capturing their dreams, thrills, backstories and dance floor theatrics.

It marked the first time Globacom was putting its weight behind the decade-long plus global competition and bringing it to the mainstream. The reason was simple. The company wanted “to show the world, the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has”.

Thus, the BOTY Nigeria organizers set out to provide the much-desired means for dance to be celebrated and, ultimately, rewarded in Nigeria.

In a broader context, this would mean, exemplifying the manner in which top talents should be stewarded. This is in fact, my takeaway from the competition.

For many dance enthusiasts, dance carries an undeniable spirit that connects the world. It is a medium for expression, communication and cultural relevance. Across the world and on many stages in the world of entertainment, dance remains a pillar that strengthens other core aspects of entertainment that include, music and drama.

Its significance however appears not to be reflected in the reward system, for many dancers in countries, that include Nigeria. Especially, against the backdrop of hours of practice and craftsmanship that goes into routines, and the potential health risks [and daredevil theatrics] that accompany delivering a befitting performance.

This is why competitions like BOTY Nigeria are exemplary. It is the actual fact that: Dance is CentreStage, It is Celebrated and Dancers Are Rewarded in a competition created – just for them.

It is also about bringing structure and dignity to careers in entertainment, which remains the proverbial elephant in the room that no one likes to address or the ostrich that buries its head in the sands.

Globacom, however, hasn’t been a brand to shy away from this and has instead continued to champion this cause. It has a reputable history of supporting talents in Nollywood and Nigeria entertainment. This is with regards, to its Brand Ambassadors and Flagship Stars.

Dance is reflective of the African Spirit – the Afrobeats Spirit – and remains a major driver of the Afrobeats sound dominating the continent and World.

In more recent times, this occurs in form of viral dance challenges and influences. A phenomenon that helps to immeasurably promote many otherwise unknown songs in the digital era of streaming sales.

Therefore, it is safe to agree that entertainment has put Africa on the map, and for good reason.

Hopefully, many more investors follow suit to harness more millionaires across the continent through dance. This should not be restricted to financial rewards alone but in providing the much-needed support and mentorship for business of dance.