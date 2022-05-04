2023: Fayemi declares interest to run for President

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has formally declared his intention to run for the office of the President in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Party.

Fayemi made this declaration on Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Present at the event were his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Governorship aspirant, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the state traditional rulers.

More to come later…