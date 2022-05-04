2023: Fayemi declares interest to run for President

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 4, 2022
Less than a minute

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has formally declared his intention to run for the office of the President in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Party.

Fayemi made this declaration on Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Present at the event were his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Governorship aspirant, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji,  members of the State House of Assembly and members of the state traditional rulers.

More to come later…

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 4, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button