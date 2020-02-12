News

Boko Haram launches attack after Buhari’s condolence visit to Maiduguri [See Video]

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 12, 2020
Less than a minute

Residents of Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri fled their homes following an attack launched by Boko Haram fighters.

The attack occurred just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left the state on a sympathy visit.

Meanwhile, a video that surfaced online showed people of different ages trekking inward the city center away from the violence.



