Boko Haram launches attack after Buhari’s condolence visit to Maiduguri [See Video]
Residents of Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri fled their homes following an attack launched by Boko Haram fighters.
The attack occurred just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left the state on a sympathy visit.
Meanwhile, a video that surfaced online showed people of different ages trekking inward the city center away from the violence.
Boko haram attacks jiddari polo just after the symphaty visit by the president to maiduguri following the Auno massacre #Nothanothernigerian @Neieffellows @Abubakar_A_S @switminta @KawuAbu @AimohT @diansy32 @johnonyeukwu pic.twitter.com/7V2TeUNMHo
— Gremearh (@Gremearh) February 12, 2020