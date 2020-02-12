Ogun court sentence Adekanbi to death by hanging for stealing iPhone 6

Ogun State High Court has sentenced one Mr, Olumide Adekanbi to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Adekanbi was accused of sealing one laptop computer, one iPad and an iPhone 6 from his victims during the robbery operation.

The robbery operation happened at Saraki-Adigbe area of Abeokuta in 2016.

He was later taken to court and charge of conspiracy and armed robbery preferred against him.

Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge levied on him.

Justice Rotimi Balogun, in his judgment, sentences him to death by hanging.