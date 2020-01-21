Boko Haram executes CAN chairman in custody

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed Reverend Lawan Andimi, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known for reporting Boko Haram activities in the North-east disclosed that the CAN chairman was executed on Monday, 20 January 2020.

Salkida through his Twitter handle (@a_salkida) tweeted:

“To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by Boko Haram was executed yesterday. Rev. Andimi was a church leader, a father to his children and the community he served. My condolences go to his family.”