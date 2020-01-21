News

Supreme Court upholds Ortom’s election as Benue Governor

Farouk Mohammed January 21, 2020
Samuel Ortom

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday affirmed the election of Samuel Ortom as Governor of Benue State.

Okay.ng understands that apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Emmanuel Jime for lacking merit.

In another judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Datijo, the apex court upheld the election of Ahmadu Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The court held that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of over-voting and other infractions he listed in his petition.

More details shortly…



