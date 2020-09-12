Bobisky, Rivers most-wanted robber, dies after arrest

A notorious, and most wanted armed robber in Rivers State, Honest Digbara, also known as “Bobisky”, is reportedly dead.

This is coming following his arrest by the Rivers State Police Command at Korokoro in the Tai Local Government Area on Saturday.

According to reports, the criminal was said to be attending a funeral when policemen and vigilantes acting on a tip stormed the area but on sighting them, he opened fire leading to a gun battle which, on the spot, claimed the life of his younger brother said to be his driver.

Bobisky, a terror to many residents in the Ogoni area of the state, has been linked to most of the criminal activities recorded in the area.

He was paraded at the headquarters of the command on Mosco Road, Port Harcourt.

Bobisky later died on the spot of multiple gunshot injuries and machete wounds sustained during the crossfire.

The state police commissioner, Joseph Mukan, speaking to journalists said: “He was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai LGA where he was hibernating with his gang of killers.

“On sighting the police, they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive.”