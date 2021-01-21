Blasphemy: Court sets aside death sentence passed on Kano singer

The appeal division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence passed on Kano singer, Aminu Yahaya Sharif, for blasphemy.

The state chief judge, Nuraddeen Sagir, who presided over the case, delivered judgement on Thursday

According to him, the trial was full of irregularities as the appellant was not given legal representation.

He said the judgement of an upper Sharia court contravened section 2-6-9 of the administration of criminal justice act.

The judge ordered a retrial of the case against Sharif who had filed an appeal to challenge the sentence.

Sagir also ordered that the appellant, who should be tried by another judge, should get full legal representation.

Okay.ng recalls that Sharif was sentenced to death by Shariah court in Kano on August 10, 2020 after he was found guilty of committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in a song.