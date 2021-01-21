Ayra Starr: Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old female artiste to Mavin Records

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has announced the signing of Ayra Starr, an 18-year-old artiste, to Mavin Records.

The multi-talented producer made this announcement via his verified social media pages on Thursday evening.

Ayra Starr / Instagram

Don Jazzy in a tweet said he has been working with Ayra behind the scene for over a year.

“Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr.

“Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice I am able to see the world from a teenagers point of view.

“Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr,” he captioned a video on Instagram.

Okay.ng understands that Ayra Starr’s five-track EP will be dropping by midnight.

Here is a tracklist of the EP below: