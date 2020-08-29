Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman, dies after battle with cancer

Chadwick Boseman, “T’Challa” of the “Black Panther” film is dead.

According to his family in a statement, Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have to love so much.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the family said.

Born in South Carolina, Chadwick attended the famous HBCU, Howard University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts