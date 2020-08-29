News

Fire destroys single-storey building in Mushin, Lagos

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter August 29, 2020
Less than a minute

A one-storey building at 10 Moliki Street in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State, was on Saturday morning gutted by fire.

Okay.ng gathered that the fire which began at 8 am, destroyed the first floor of the residential building.

Nosa Okunbor, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident to Okay.ng in a phone call.

According to him, the source of the inferno is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is still in progress.

More to come later…

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Tags
Back to top button
Close