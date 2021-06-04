Bigin, Zoho’s CRM for small businesses, adds 7,500+ customers within a year helps businesses grow and adapt through the pandemic

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced that Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, has gained over 7500 customers in a year since its launch. Bigin is also releasing new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help small businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

According to a recent SMB Group study on how technology will shift after the pandemic, 42% of small businesses state that keeping up with customer demands is a top driver to invest in a new digital solution. With the release of new customization features, public APIs, new integrations, and enhanced capabilities on mobile devices, Bigin makes the CRM experience smooth and easy for its customers.

Since Bigin’s launch in May 2020, the product has reported an average 40% increase in total revenue every quarter, and an average 32% increase in monthly new customers. As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses.

“Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to have helped them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a setup time of under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager, Africa, Zoho, “Mobility is a crucial aspect which is often an afterthought for most SaaS vendors. I am happy to say that we have adopted a mobile-first approach with Bigin. Thousands of customers have taken advantage of our unique, industry-first unified pipeline view.”

Key Product Updates

Improved usability: A customizable pipeline view that allows customers to rearrange their pipeline stages and rename default modules based on their unique needs.

Faster, actionable search: Users can preview search results instantly and take quick actions such as field updates, sending an email, and adding a new note without having to visit the records individually.

Greater extensibility: Users can connect with any third-party app and utilise new native integrations with Mailchimp, Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice.

More power to telephony: Bigin’s in-built telephony will have contact center features such as call recording, call transfer, and automatically queueing incoming calls in waiting. Bigin also integrates with more than 85 third-party telephony providers.

Enhanced mobility: The industry-first mobile pipeline view, makes it easy for users to sell right from their smartphone or an exclusive app on macOS.

Customer Statements:

Nigeria

“Zoho Bigin is a great sales platform tracker, which I recommend for any business,” said Emuze Mabel Tosin, Lead Customer Success Manager, LawPavilion Business Solution.

Uganda

“Bigin is very user friendly. It helps with keeping track of sales and deliveries. I really like the part of adding notes, as it helps my team follow-up on the different stages of sales and deliveries,” said Shamsa Nakasi, Operations Associate, Edcorp International Company Ltd.