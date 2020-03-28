Benue identifies first case of coronavirus

Benue State recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state COVID-19 Action committee headed by Governor Samuel Utom announced this during a press briefing held on Saturday.

The governor said that the Benue index case is a woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK).

Governor Utom noted that the woman whose name was given as Susan Okpe, on arrival to the state checked into a hospital in a kind of self-isolation and is one of eight such suspected cases which the action committee is following currently.

He said: “She was one of the eight people that came from prone areas. She came from the UK, developed some symptoms that looked like coronavirus. Two blood samples were taken and hers came positive. No need to castigate anyone. Her name is Susan Okpe. She has been moved to BSUTH. We advise anyone who had come across or had contacts with her in the last 14 days to come out and either self-isolate or call the rapid response numbers.”

Speaking on the issue of border closure, the governor said: “Issue of border closure that is being discussed but it is imminent that we have to close our borders. We will announce that on Monday. We are looking at all six entry points into Benue. it is an emergency step that we must take. We have also withdrawn SDG ambulances to be used for the coronavirus emergency response.”