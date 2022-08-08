Beauty disqualified from BBNaija Level Up house after getting three strikes

Beauty Tukura, a contestant in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 7, has been disqualified from the reality television show.

Beauty was disqualified after she was given two additional strikes on Sunday.

Biggie said: “Your actions last night were out of line; you should have managed your emotions. You removed your microphone; you threw another object at Groovy after throwing your glasses, wig at him….”

Beauty had been given a strike last week for her aggression towards Ilebaye, during which she pulled the housemate’s wig.

On Saturday night, Beauty was at it again as she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy and attempted to break Groovy’s microphone.

Beauty’s reaction resulted from Groovy’s dance party activities with Chomzy, a Level 1 housemate.

Beauty and Groovy have been one of the love stories in this edition of the show.