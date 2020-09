Trikytee has won the Head of House challenge for Week 8 in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

He chose Laycon to be his deputy which gives them access to the Head of House lounge and immunity from eviction this week.

Biggie allowed Trikytee to pick a housemate of any gender based on the reduced numbers.

Also, guests are no longer allowed in the lounge and DHOH is not obliged to sleep in the HOH lounge.