BBNaija: Thank you for your support, Erica tells fans after disqualification

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has finally spoken following her disqualification from the reality television show.

Okay.ng understands that Erica was disqualified on Sunday after she got her third for violence, bullying and disobeying Biggie’s house rules.

Erica, following the incident, had taken to Instagram to thank her fans for their “unwavering support”.

She posted on Insta Story via her pager: “Love you all #EricaElites. Thank you for your unwavering support. Star girl Erica!”