Gist

BBNaija: Thank you for your support, Erica tells fans after disqualification

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter September 7, 2020
Less than a minute
Erica
Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has finally spoken following her disqualification from the reality television show.

Okay.ng understands that Erica was disqualified on Sunday after she got her third for violence, bullying and disobeying Biggie’s house rules.

Erica, following the incident, had taken to Instagram to thank her fans for their “unwavering support”.

She posted on Insta Story via her pager: “Love you all #EricaElites. Thank you for your unwavering support. Star girl Erica!”

Erica post on Instagram
Erica post on Instagram
Source
Okay.ng
Tags
Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter September 7, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button