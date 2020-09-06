BBNaija: ‘I can’t blame it on alcohol’, Erica apologises to Laycon, other housemates over behaviour

Following her outburst on Saturday through this Sunday morning, Erica has apologised to Laycon and the remaining of the housemates for her inappropriate behaviour.

This is coming after Erica confronted Laycon over a claim that she tried to kiss him.

During the confrontation, Erica vented her anger on Laycon also threatening to kill him outside the house.

Her behaviour was greeted which several reactions on Twitter by viewers seeking her disqualification from the show.

Speaking hours after the incident, Erica assembled all housemates and tendered her apology.

She said, “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, admitting I’m wrong. It is easy to blame it on alcohol but I can’t blame it on alcohol but the fact I’ve been frustrated about some things for a long time.

“I’m sorry to each and every one of you for the bad words I said to you all.”