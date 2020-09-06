Erica threatens to kill Laycon outside BBNaija Lockdown House

Following the Saturday Night party, Erica began to cause commotion in Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

The whole saga started when Erica confronted Laycon over a claim that she tried to kiss him.

If only Erica knows she is talking to someone that is boosting her career. May alcohol not let us insult our helper. 🙏 Laycon Ma Fo. #TurnUpWithLaycon

pic.twitter.com/dmpDGM0JPV — Odunlade Adekola (@OdunIadeAdekola) September 5, 2020

She accused him of lying while raining curses on him stating that he is using her to trend.

Erica VS Erica I need this Laycon's kind of patience pic.twitter.com/cRTmv07myt — FAROUQ (@farouq_yahaya) September 5, 2020

Erica, who currently has two strikes, was accused by viewers on Twitter that she violated the BBNaija House rule.

Erica, OLAMILEKAN MOSHOOD AGBELESHE will not die. He will live long. In good health and vitality. His mother will not mourn him. Laycon you will prosper. You will live to see your children’s children get married. Amen. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/mZA59wBdt6 — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) September 6, 2020

Some of the viewers are already suggesting that she will be disqualified for her actions.

Goodbye, Erica.

You will be remembered for your death threat Laycon will not die!#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/HmBeXfiXIl — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) September 6, 2020

Here are some videos and reactions on Twitter below.

I really feel for #bbnaija Erica.

Being ur true self in an environment where everyone else is clearly playing a game can be extremely mentally Exhausting. This is a direct reflection of all sectors our society. Gas lighting is real and emotional intelligence is the extinguisher — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

Ah! Erica 4 u 2 keep talking abt laycon🤦🏾‍♂️u say dat boy is ugly?Girl! That boy is so fucking https://t.co/Y100pkXu8Z money dey yab!bt no worry!people even reject me initially,bt I wld nt say anythin.,b4 u talk down on a boy who is even tryng 2 protect ur image,just think twice.👎🏾 — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) September 6, 2020

Erica is making death threats on air.

Erica is threatening to kill Laycon. She thinks her claims that Laycon lied against her is a justification to attack him and “kill him”. Well again, just so we are clear,

Erica is the worst piece of shit to have ever come on this game show. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 6, 2020