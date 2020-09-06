Gist

Erica threatens to kill Laycon outside BBNaija Lockdown House

Damilola A. September 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Erica and Laycon
Erica and Laycon

Following the Saturday Night party, Erica began to cause commotion in Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

The whole saga started when Erica confronted Laycon over a claim that she tried to kiss him.

She accused him of lying while raining curses on him stating that he is using her to trend.

Erica, who currently has two strikes, was accused by viewers on Twitter that she violated the BBNaija House rule.

Some of the viewers are already suggesting that she will be disqualified for her actions.

Here are some videos and reactions on Twitter below.

