BBNaija: I apologise for my boastful comments, Kiddwaya tells housemates

Kiddwaya has apologised to housemates in the “Lockdown” edition of the Big Brother Naija.

Okay.ng recalls that the 27-year-old speaking on Tuesday boasted that his net-worth, bank account can not be compared to any of them.

On Wednesday, the son of billionaire Terry Waya appealed to the housemates for his boastful and insensitive comments which angered some of them.

He noted that it is not his character in the house to brag or make people intentionally feel bad adding that it was only “wake up” call.