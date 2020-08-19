Obasanjo speaks on staying alive above 100 years

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed desire to live above 100 years.

Obasanjo stated this at the first anniversary of the Agura of Gbagura Oba Sabur Bakare Jamolu II held in Abeokuta.

Oba Bakare ascended the throne as the ninth Agura of Gbagura in Egbaland after receiving the staff of office from former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun on May 21, 2019.

Obasanjo, who is 83, speaking at the event said he has lived over 100 years, if it pleases God.

In his words: “He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven”.

“I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not,” The Punch quoted Obasanjo to have said.

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more.”