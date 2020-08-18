Sport

Barcelona dismiss Eric Abidal as sporting director

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ng August 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Eric Abidal
Eric Abidal

Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien.

“FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them,” the club said on its website.

Like Setien, Abidal, a former French international defender, has paid the price after Barca ended a season of internal conflict by surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then suffering a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Angry supporters had hoped they would be held immediately but that possibility was ruled out, meaning under-fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu will continue.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Via
AFP
Tags
Back to top button
Close