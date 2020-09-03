Atiku rejects electricity tariff increase, says Nigerians need stimulus

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, says he rejects the increment in electricity tariff.

Atiku said this via his official Twitter handle on Thursday while reacting the electricity tariff increase.

According to him, the increment is “ill-timed” as Nigerians are currently recovering from the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

The former presidential candidate added that Nigerians should be given stimulus rather.

He tweeted: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”