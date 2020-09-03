Blasphemy: Kano singer files appeal against death sentence

The 22-year old singer, Yahaya Aminu-Sharif, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy, has appealed the judgment.

Okay.ng recalls that Sharif was convicted by a Shari’a court in Kano on August 10, 2020, after being found Sharif guilty of blasphemy against Prophet of Muhammad in a song circulated through WhatsApp.

The court gave him 30 days to appeal the judgment, meaning that the time would lapse on Wednesday, September 9.

However, in a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Shari’a Court.

It can be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said he will sign the execution warrant of Sharif-Aminu if the appeal grace expires.

The governor also declared his support for the judgement which has attracted public outcry.